ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not impose any new statewide mask mandates following new guidance on masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday.
Kemp sent out a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon defending his decision and touting his administration's handling of the pandemic over the last 18 months.
"As the first state in the country to reopen over a year ago, we’ve proven that Georgians know how to come together and protect themselves and their loved ones," Kemp tweeted.
Meanwhile, he took a shot at President Joe Biden's administration, blaming the lack of fully vaccinated people on "mixed messages from Washington, D.C. and those with partisan agendas."
He also said that data on COVID-19 infections in the state was clear, and that "nearly all new COVID hospitalizations in Georgia are among the unvaccinated."
He implored Georgians who are not yet vaccinated to get the shot.
"My family, myself, and other state leaders have all rolled up their sleeves and gotten their shot. I encourage all Georgians who have concerns or questions to talk to a medical provider and get vaccinated as quickly as possible," he tweeted.
According to the newest data from Becker's Hospital Review, Georgia currently ranks 44th in the country based on percentage of population fully vaccinated at just over 38 percent.
