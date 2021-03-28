To encourage others to get their vaccines, Governor Brian Kemp received his coronavirus vaccine on Friday.
According to Gov. Kemp’s office, he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Ware County Health Department in Waycross, Georgia.
Governor Kemp traveled to the southeastern part of the state to show Georgians he believes the vaccines are safe and effective, a statement from Governor Kemp’s office said.
"Like thousands of other Georgians, I was thrilled to roll up my sleeve and get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine - and I was proud to have my youngest daughter, Amy Porter, join me as well," Governor Kemp said.
"We are both feeling great and are so thankful for the medical miracle that is literally saving countless lives here in Georgia and around the world. We encourage every Georgian to join us and help our state get back to normal."
All Georgians 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccination.
To schedule your appointment, visit MyVaccineGeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.