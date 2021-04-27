ATLANTA (CBS46)—A global leader in artificial intelligence is relocating its headquarters to metro Atlanta. The move will bring more jobs to the region.
According to Governor Brian Kemp’s office, GreyOrange, a leader in AI-enabled software and robotics for fulfillment automation, will move its headquarters to Roswell. The company is expected to invest more than $1 million in the relocation process, and the move will create at least 200 additional jobs.
“I am proud to welcome GreyOrange to our world-class list of innovative global companies that have chosen Georgia for their headquarters,” said Governor Kemp. “The Peach State continues to attract high-paying jobs of the future, and we look forward to building on this success as a top supply chain hub in the years to come. I thank GreyOrange for their commitment to the Roswell community and to the state of Georgia.”
The company’s massive 110,000 square foot headquarters will be located at 6660 Hembre Parkway in Roswell. The new facility will serve as a global fulfillment center for building and shipping autonomous mobile robots.
GreyOrang was founded in New Delhi, India, and they have operations in not only the U.S. but also Europe and Japan. According to a spokesperson with the governor’s office, GreyOrange leverages artificial intelligence and robotics to optimize fulfillment operations for companies worldwide.
Atlanta is internationally known as a ‘supply chain city’ due to the infrastructure, university support, and leading companies headquartered in the metropolitan area,” said Chief Operating Officer of GreyOrange Jeff Cashman. “Atlanta is the perfect environment to accelerate the evolution and growth of GreyOrange as we continue to innovate intelligent fulfillment concepts for our global customers.”
Key leadership within the company will be based at the Roswell headquarters, including the company’s chief executive officer, chief technology officer, chief operating officer, chief marketing officer, and vice president of global sales.
Anyone interested in working for GreyOrange is encouraged to visit www.greyorange.com for more information
