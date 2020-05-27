MACON, GA (CBS46)—Governor Kemp will travel to Macon to survey the area’s latest initiative to combat COVID-19.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Governor Kemp will tour the temporary medical pod at Navicent Health and visit Irving Consumer Products.
After his visit at Irving Consumer Products, Governor Kemp will head to Columbus to visit Global Payments and tour High Performance Product Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.