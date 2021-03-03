Days after a new COVID-19 vaccine was approved and just a few days before the state expands vaccine eligibility; Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey will update Georgians on COVID-19 and the vaccine supply.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state has given out 2,154,840 vaccine doses with 1,321,331 receiving at least the first dose and 833,509 receiving a second dose. Statewide, Georgia has been shipped 2,833,165, meaning 76 percent have been administered.
But, more vaccine is on the way after Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine was approved. Georgia will receive more than 80,000 doses of the J&J vaccine. Kemp will detail how that will impact the state during his press conference.
All of it will impact the state's previously announced move to expand vaccine eligibility to include teachers, school support staff workers, some parents, and more.
The livestream will begin promptly at 3:30 p.m.
