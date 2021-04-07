In a tweet, Governor Brian Kemp made it clear where he stands on a state-mandated vaccine passport. He does not support the idea.
What exactly is a vaccine passport?
Officials said it could be a digital document that will show you have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In the Tuesday afternoon tweet, Governor Kemp said: “I do not and will not support any kind of state-mandated vaccine passport.”
Also, Governor Kemp reiterated his belief in the safety of the vaccine, “While the development of multiple safe, highly effective COVID-19 vaccines has been a scientific miracle, the decision to receive the vaccine should be left up to each individual.”
This comes as Mississippi’s Governor Tate Reeves said on CNN that he also did not support the idea of a vaccine passport. Governor Reeves told CNN on Sunday, "I don't support vaccine passports. I don't think it's necessary and I don't think it's a good thing to do in America."
On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning the use of COVID-19 passports in the Florida. The order not only stops any state government entities from issuing vaccine passports, but it also blocks businesses from requiring a vaccine passport.
Last week, The American Civil Liberties Union said plans to roll out a standardized vaccine passport must account for social inequalities and privacy rights. According to the ACLU, anything short is a "nonstarter.
