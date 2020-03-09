ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Gov. Brian Kemp held a press conference early Monday evening to discuss Georgia’s response to COVID-19.

Kemp recapped the recent cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and released new information about a South Korean patient hospitalized over the weekend. Kemp said the patient’s test results are pending and it is unknown whether they were symptomatic when they boarded a flight to Atlanta. He said customs agents noticed the person was displaying symptoms of coronavirus. State and hospital officials have secured a translator and are working to determine potential exposure.

Kemp said the number of cases in Georgia will continue to rise. And that officials are seeing a pattern with testing – as it seems to hit harder in older people and those with chronic health conditions, Kemp said.

He emphasized the importance of staying home when you’re sick. With the elderly and others with chronic health conditions at the highest risk, he said we all have to be “vigilant for the health and safety of our elderly citizens.” “If you’re sick, do not go to work, do not attend large events,” Kemp said.

The governor confirmed there are six confirmed and six presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Georgia. The state lab has tested 50-60 people for the virus.

