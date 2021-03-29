Governor Brian Kemp is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 while touring storm damage in Newnan on Saturday, a representative for the governor's office said.
It comes after Kemp received the vaccine on Friday.
CBS46 is told the governor tested negative for coronavirus Monday morning on a rapid-response antigen test. He is following Centers for Disease Control and Georgia Department of Public Health protocol and quarantining.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
