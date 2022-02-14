ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Clint Dixon plan to introduce their Unmask Georgia Students Act during a press conference at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the state capitol.
The new legislation that would ban mask mandates in schools, allowing parents and not school districts to decide what's best for their children.
PREVIOUS: Parents react to Gov. Brian Kemp's proposal to ban mask mandates in schools
Last week, Kemp tweeted that school systems are ignoring the science, parents' concerns and the wellbeing of students.
"People are beyond frustrated," Kemp said. "Nobody seems to be following the data and the science anymore. They are following the politics. At this point in the pandemic, it is my belief that parents have the tools that they need to best take care of their children, and that's why I think parents should decide whether their kids can be masked or not."
Kemp has said repeatedly that he is for local control on decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia has not issued any statewide mask or vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia PTA said previously that it encourages adherence to the CDC and public health guidelines in relation to the pandemic.
School districts in metro Atlanta have reported more than 79,000 COVID-19 cases so far this academic year. Approximately 1,900 school-age children in Georgia have been hospitalized during the pandemic and 27 deaths have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.