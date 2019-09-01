(CBS46) – Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued an executive order calling for a mandatory evacuation of all areas east of I-95 in coastal Georgia due to the likely impact of Hurricane Dorian.
Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties are ordered to evacuate starting noon on Monday.
The Governor's order also directs the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) and Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to establish westerly contraflow on Interstate 6 starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest forecast and updates on Hurricane Dorian.
