Governor Brian Kemp and Republicans spent Saturday inside AJ’s seafood to further highlight the economic impact on small businesses in Cobb County following the loss of the All-Star game.
“This is tens of millions of dollars in revenue, some estimate around 90 to 100 million,” Governor Kemp said Saturday.
Republicans and Attorney General Chriss Carr said there is a false narrative surrounding what Senate Bill 202 really entails.
“This made up narrative that this bill takes us back to Jim crow an era where human beings were being killed and were truly prevented from casting their vote is preposterous,” Attorney General Carr said.
The bill cuts off absentee ballot applications 11 days before the election, limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes, allows the state to take control of what it calls underperforming local election systems and it now requires an id number like a driver’s license to apply for an absentee ballot.
“We continue to have accessible, fair elections and senate bill 202 continues that and does nothing, nothing to change that. But today is about those empty chairs that this business, that these hard working Georgians are not going to be proven to because of a bad decision by Major League Baseball,” Governor Brian Kemp said.
However, Republicans didn’t just blame Major League Baseball for the economic fall out of the All-Star game.
“You know their knee jerk reaction to what clearly was a made up narrative by Stacy Abrams and her supporters, from President Biden,” Attorney General Carr said.
Abrams released this statement on Twitter where she said quote “Republicans who passed and defended senate bill 202 did so knowing the economic risks to our state.”
Abrams also said in part that this bill was an effort to make it harder for people of color to vote, that she supports the boycott but she didn’t want to see hard working Georgians hurt by lost events like the All-Star game.
One thing that Republicans have stressed since the move is that they have claimed that Colorado has stricter election laws than Georgia but election officials in Colorado said they don’t even require a photo ID to vote.
