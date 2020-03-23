ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Monday, Governor Brain Kemp announced an Executive Order mandating a “shelter-in-place” order for those in long-term care facilities, those who have chronic lung disease, those who are undergoing cancer treatment, and those who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to have the virus.
The Executive Order also banned gatherings of 10 or more people and closed all bars and nightclubs in the state.
“The Department of Public Health will be empowered to close any business or establishment nonprofit organization for noncompliance,” Governor Kemp said.
The Order goes into place noon Tuesday and ends Monday April 6th.
In a second Executive Order the governor announced medical professionals whose licenses became inactive or lapsed in the last five years will be allowed to practice. Graduate nurses who have not yet taken their nursing exam will also be able to apply for a temporary license.
Hours after Kemp's announcement, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issues an Executive Order of her own mandating Atlanta residents to stay at home for 14 days.
Thank you @BrianKempGA for the updated state guidelines. Based upon our density & specific needs/concerns in Atlanta, I’ve signed a 14 day Stay at Home Order. As of now, this does not include essential businesses, parks, @AtlantaBeltLine & restaurants serving takeout. pic.twitter.com/c2rw5eWjmH— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 24, 2020
