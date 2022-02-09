ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gov. Kemp unveiled a new plan today related to gang activity in the state of Georgia.
A 2018 study by Georgia Gang Investigators Association estimated the state had 71,000 gang members and 1,500 active gangs. Gang investigators estimate 60% of the violent crime in Georgia is related to gangs.
Kemp's office is saying gangs are all about making money.
Joining State Attorney General and director of the GBI at the Anti-Gang Network meeting, Kemp and state law enforcement leaders looking to ramp up enforcement of gang crackdowns in Georgia.
Chris Carr said in the meeting that gang crimes are happening all over the state.
Atlanta Police Officer David Rodgers was shot multiple times on Monday by a known gang member.
Carr is proposing legislation this week to allow his office to investigate any gang-related crimes in place of counties as they see gang crimes rise across various jurisdictions.
CBS46 spoke to Sen. Jen Jordan who is running against Carr and says he has not done enough to prosecute gang members.
Kemp has been touting the efforts of his crime suppression unit, which has arrested 23 offenders in the last several months.
