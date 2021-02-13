More than 1 million Georgians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Governor Brian Kemp’s office.
As of Friday, “1,010,521 Georgians had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 348,561 Georgians have completed the full series of doses,” Governor Kemp's office announced.
"This is encouraging news for our state, as we remain in the fight to overcome COVID-19 and administer this life-saving vaccine quickly and efficiently," said Governor Kemp.
"With more than 1 million Georgians in our Phase 1a+ populations having received their first dose, we have taken yet another vital step in returning to normal in the Peach State.”
Governor Kemp’s office reported Georgia has now administered over 75 percent of doses shipped to the state.
In addition, Governor Kemp said that CVS is now open for vaccination appointments at 12 locations across Georgia.
Vaccine appointments are also available through Kroger, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart.
