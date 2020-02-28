ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Governor Brian Kemp on Friday announced a coronavirus task force to assess Georgia’s preparations and procedures for preventing, identifying and if needed, addressing cases of coronavirus.
Kemp’s announcement followed a call with Vice President Mike Pence about the Trump Administration’s efforts to facilitate inter-agency cooperation and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus.
"In accordance with the Administration's initiatives, Georgia's coronavirus task force represents a coalition of subject-matter experts from the private and public sectors who will work together on preventative measures, strategic deployment of resources, and collaboration across all levels of government,” Kemp said.
Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey maintained that at this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia. “Fortunately, the Peach State boasts some of the world's most advanced healthcare experts and institutions, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Toomey said. "We are taking action now - ahead of any confirmed cases - to make sure that we are ready for any scenario."
