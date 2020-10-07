ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A former aide to U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson is moving to Georgia's Governor's Mansion after being named Chief of Staff for Brian Kemp.
Trey Kilpatrick will assume his new role on October 15. Since February of this year Kilpatrick has served as Vice President for Government and Community Affairs for Georgia State University.
“I am honored by the opportunity to serve Governor Kemp, his administration, and the people of Georgia in this role,” said Trey Kilpatrick. “I feel fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with a great Georgian like Senator Isakson for ten years, and now have the opportunity to work with a principled leader like Governor Kemp in his administration.”
Gov. Kemp noted Kilpatrick's experience with federal and state government will aide his new Chief of Staff in leading the administration.
“Together, we will continue to put hardworking Georgians first – protecting lives and livelihoods as we battle COVID-19, reforming adoption and foster care, fighting human trafficking, and prioritizing economic prosperity in every region of our state. I am truly honored to welcome him to my team,” said Kemp.
While serving for Isakson, Kilpatrick worked as Political Director, State Director, and Campaign Manager before being named Deputy Chief of Staff.
Gov. Kemp's former Chief of Staff is Cayle Noggle, she was appointed to the position less than a month ago on September 17. Noggle also made state history as the first woman to serve as Chief of Staff for a governor.
The Governor's Offices says Noggle will remain a top official in the administration.
