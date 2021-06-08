GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—According to the FBI, metro Atlanta is a top hub for human trafficking.
FBI statistics showed Georgia had at least 417 reported human trafficking cases in 2019.
Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have made human trafficking a top priority during their administration.
On Monday, Governor Kemp and Georgia’s First Lady spoke at the groundbreaking for a new facility that will house human trafficking victims. The Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Lawrenceville will care for children who are exploited and sold for sex.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Marty Kemp said, “because of this facility more survivors will have a safe place to receive treatment and transition to whatever their next steps will be."
A spokesperson with the governor’s office noted resources at the 26-bed facility will include “physical and mental health, safe and secure housing, and educational services.”
In April 2021, Governor Kemp signed a bill that will allow victims of human trafficking to sue their traffickers.
Anyone needing help surviving human trafficking is encouraged to call 1-888-376-7888 or click here.
