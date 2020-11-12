Gov. Kemp on Georgia election re-count: “Let the chips fall where they may"

In his first public comments since coming out of self-quarantine for possible COVID exposure, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians to be patient with the hand re-count of Georgia votes in the presidential race.
“I think we all as Georgia citizens, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on should embrace that,” Kemp said. “Let’s let that happen and let the chips fall where they may.”
Kemp made the remarks at the Bridgestone Golf manufacturing plant in Covington Wednesday morning, after announcing that for the eighth year in a row, Site Selection magazine has named Georgia the No. 1 state for business.
Kemp was asked about Democrats’ refusal to accept the results of the governor’s race two years ago and how Republicans are now doing the same in the 2020 presidential election.
“I don’t want to focus on the past,” Kemp said. “I think Secretary (Brad) Raffensperger has made it real clear about the process that we have before us with the hand re-count. I think that’s going to settle a lot of people’s minds.”
When asked about concern among Trump supporters about election fraud with so many absentee ballots issued during the pandemic, Kemp – a former Georgia Secretary of State -- said, “I have over the years had concerns about fraud in every election. A lot of people do. A lot of states have different ways to deal with that. I know Secretary Raffensperger has post-certified investigators that look at that every election cycle. He’s committed to doing that.”
Kemp was also asked about the recent spike in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
“I had a call with the metro-Atlanta CEOs. None of them are concerned. They’ve got everything under control. We’re talking to them about PPE, therapeutics, vaccine distribution, so we continue to work on all of that, so we’re in a really good spot.”
