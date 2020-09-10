ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 ) -- Flags at all Georgia state buildings and on state grounds will fly at half staff Friday in honor of Patriots Day per an executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp.

The day memorializes the nearly 3,000 people who passed during the September 11, 2001 terrorists attacks in New York and Washington D.C.

The attacks, lead by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, included the hijacking of multiple two planes crashing into the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, one plane into the Pentagon in D.C. and a plane crashing into a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In the order, Kemp says, "On September 11, 2001, our nations was forever marked by tragedy when nearly three thousand men, women, and children were murdered as a result of terrorist attacks.

On the anniversary of this event, we honor those who perished by reflecting on their lives and to uphold the patriotism and passion that drove their sacrifice."

Kemp goes on to ask that all Georgians acknowledge a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. This is the approximate time the first plane struck the north tower of the WTC.

Roswell High School is acknowledging the day by displaying rows, and rows of flags for every person who person who perished at the schools front lawn. The display will stand for 24-hours.

Students and their families have also raised $2,000 that will be donated to the Roswell Fire and Police foundation.