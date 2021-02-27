On Saturday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp provided an update on the number of people vaccinated at Georgia’s four mass vaccination sites that opened last week. In addition, the governor's office gave more details on the status of the Georgia World Congress Center’s COVID-19 treatment facility.
According to Governor Kemp’s office, over 18,000 people were vaccinated in total at the four mass vaccination sites. This represents 85% of capacity the combined sites can vaccinate, a governor spokesperson reported.
Each mass vaccination site vaccinated the following:
Habersham County site weekly total: 5,537
Delta Air Lines Museum site weekly total: 6,402
Macon/Bibb County site weekly total: 5,199
Dougherty County site weekly total: 1,402
"We continue to urge all current 1A+ eligible Georgians to schedule their appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com. All four sites will be open and administering shots next week, Monday, March 1st, thru Friday, March 5th."
In addition, Governor Kemp’s office announced the Georgia World Congress Center discharged its last remaining COVID-19 patient.
The center became a COVID-19 care facility in April of last year to help treat COVID-19 patients as the state began to grapple with staggering COVID-19 numbers.
"The World Congress Center has been a vital asset in the state's hospital bed capacity plan throughout our battle with COVID-19," said Governor Kemp.
"The beds and staff housed at the Center provided critical relief for hospitals across the state, and I appreciate the authority's partnership in serving the people of Georgia when they needed it most."
Officials are asking anyone in the 1A+ vaccination criteria, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com.
Anyone who is not currently eligible but is included in the March 8th vaccine criteria expansion, can also pre-register for a vaccine appointment.
