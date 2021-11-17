ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia took a step to shine a light on the crisis of preterm birth by proclaiming Nov. 17 as Prematurity Awareness Day in Georgia, according to a press release.
In the proclamation, which was officially issued on Oct. 6, Gov. Kemp called attention to the fact that prematurity and birth defects are the leading causes of infant mortality in Georgia.
Gov. Kemp also recognized March of Dimes efforts, both nationally and in Georgia, both raising awareness about the health conditions and working to combat it directly.
March of Dimes Atlanta Market Board Chair Cory Moss said:
March of Dimes is honored to be recognized by Gov. Kemp for our continued work in reducing the number of premature births and their effects here in Georgia. From expanding our NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Family Support Programs® across the state, to partnering with donors and corporations to raise funds for our research and mission, to advocating for legislation to address these issues, the Georgia Market of March of Dimes has been an active force in our community.
March of Dimes loves to welcome new babies into the world, but we don’t want to welcome them too soon. Unfortunately, prematurity affects too many moms and babies—with 1 in 10 babies born preterm each year—and is significantly fueled by the health equity gap in our health care system today. Take action with us by advocating for families and demand #BlanketChange for Congress to pass legislation that improves their health. Donate at marchofdimes.org to give every family the best possible start. Learn more at MarchofDimes.org/PrematurityAwarenessMonth.
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.
