ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Wednesday, at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues legislative preview event, Governor Brian Kemp proposed several amendments to the FY22 state budget in hopes of putting more money back in the pocket's of Georgians.
Kemp told the audience that he made big promises on the campaign trail and is committed to seeing them through. He's pushing a number of economic boosts for residents in the middle of a busy campaign year.
Kemp says last year the state collected a record budget surplus
"I believe that when government takes in more money than it needs, surplus funds should be sent back to the hard working men and women," Kemp stated.
On the top of his list of proposals is a tax refund credit for all Georgia taxpayers this April.
Single filers would receive a $250 refund and joint filers would get a $500 refund this April under Kemp’s plan. It would be a $1.6 billion tax refund overall for the state, coming out of an amended $2.2 billion FY22 state budget.
Kemp is also proposing a retirement income tax exclusion for retired veterans in Georgia.
"We as state leaders should do everything that we can to empower families to keep more money in their pockets as in their own wallets," Kemp said at the breakfast event held at The Fox Theater.
For college students, Kemp is proposing a $25 million budget increase to the HOPE Scholarship so that it will cover at least 90% of all tuition at Georgia colleges and universities.
"If Georgia is to remain the top state for business, it is critical that we make every effort to make higher education affordable for students across the state," Kemp stated.
Inside the capitol today, one of the first committee meetings of the year discussed cityhood for East Cobb.
"This bill does not create a city. It creates the opportunity for a referendum for the residents to decide for themselves if they want to create a city or not," said Rep. Matt Dollar, R-Marietta, in a hearing Wednesday.
Part of Cobb County wants to allow voters to decide if East Cobb should branch off as it's own government.
It's a far less divisive topic than that of Buckkead Cityhood. The Atlanta legislative delegation met late Wednesday afternoon saying Buckhead Cityhood would hurt city bond ratings and leave around 5,000 children without a known school district.
"Credit rating agencies are watching," said Tom Gehl, Government Affairs liaison with the Georgia Municipal Association. "The creation of a Buckhead city out of portions of the city would not just hurt Atlanta however. If the general assembly sets this destabilizing precedent, a copycat movement could be started where other legislative delegations could be asked to could carve up other areas by dividing the wealthy areas and the less well-off neighborhoods."
Mayor Andre Dickens was also on the call.
"How Atlanta goes, so goes the region," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "We have to work together. We have to draw circles not lines and that’s what we are going to do."
