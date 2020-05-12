ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Public pools and summer day camps for kids will be allowed to reopen, but under strict guidelines.
"Camps can start planning now to reopen with safeguards in place,” said Governor Brian Kemp during a press conference Tuesday.
Public pools will be allowed to open with groups of 10 or fewer and must adhere to guidelines. The Governor's office stated that facilities will need to contact their local health department to determine if and when they need an inspection.
The governor also announced summer camps for Georgians will be allowed to open to the relief of some parents, while others didn't like what they heard.
“Countless families have reached out to my office to discuss how summer camps can safely operate,” said Kemp.
“It’s dangerous out here. It’s a real pandemic," said a father of four shopping with his kids and wife. "The kids, I mean, they're still going to touch each other. They don’t know no better.”
Starting May 14, camps will be allowed to reopen under strict guidelines. Day camps and summer camps will only be allowed to have groups of 20, including camp workers, if 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
Parents will also have to stay in cars when dropping off children who will be screened upon entering.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta says starting May 15 a number of their facilities will begin opening, including youth programming, which in some instances may start prior to regular facility operations.
For now, camps are not allowed to take kids overnight, and when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Public Health guidelines come out, they will supersede the Governor's Executive Order.
Those who work with children and have children themselves are hoping parents who need the camps will get the placements.
“If the camps were open financially and physically to the people that need it to actually go to work, but for the people who are just sitting at home with their children anyway and can afford the camps, their children are going to be taking up the spots so it defeats the purpose,” said a parent.
Click here to read the governor's latest executive order.
