ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp will issue a new Executive Order on August 15 that will not only renew gathering, sheltering in place, and business operating restrictions, but also provide leeway for local governments to control when the public is required to wear masks.

Kemp's last Order was issued July 15 and expires August 15 at 11:59 p.m. In that order, Kemp hit back at Atlanta Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms' order requiring masks be worn in the city.

"Any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, or shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order."

The Governor would ultimately go on to sue Mayor Bottoms and Atlanta City Council over the mask mandate and roll back on the city's reopening process. Though through mediation both leaders worked through some of their differences as it pertains to flattening the virus' curve, leading to the lawsuits withdrawal.

"As you know, the Governor sued Mayor Bottoms and the City Council over their Phase One roll-back plan, which would have forced many businesses in Atlanta to close - putting countless Georgians out of work. The Mayor wanted to settle the lawsuit and quickly abandoned the roll-back plan," said a spokesperson for the Governor's Office on hours before the July Order expired. "Many of you reported this progress weeks ago. Since then, the Governor has worked with the Mayor and her team in good faith to negotiate a settlement that also protects private property rights. Sadly, negotiations stalled earlier this week. The Governor decided to address his concerns directly in the Executive Order."

Now, on the eve of the new Order being issued, Kemp's office is saying, "Local education leaders will continue to have full authority on how best to educate students and keep them safe in school."

Students return to the classroom has been a hot-button topic in recent weeks as several districts opt for virtual learning, some hybrid settings, and in some instances a full return to in-person learning.

However, in Metro-Atlanta where counties such as Gwinnett, Fulton and Cobb all continue to have an increase in cases, it seems the Governor will continue to stay out the thick of the controversy and allow district and school officials to have the final say.

"Tomorrow, you will see language in the Executive Order that allows local governments to require face coverings on their own property if they meet specific health-related metrics. However, if they implement such a requirement, there are numerous exceptions and a limit on penalties. Of most importance, this order will contain very strong protections for business owners and private property. Specifically for businesses, the owner will still be able to decide whether to have a face covering requirement or not. If the owner decides to have a face covering requirement, the owner can decide who enforces it," continued the Governor's spokesperson.

As of Friday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Health says there have been a total of 231,895 COVID-19 cases throughout the state, 21,818 hospitalizations and 4,573 related deaths.