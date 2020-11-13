Georgia's governor has again renewed COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," said Governor Kemp in statement released Friday evening.

He continued, "The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a sixty-day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patients. While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent."

On Friday the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,383 new confirmed cases, 22 deaths, and 743 positive antigen cases. Since the pandemic began the Peach State has seen approximately 382,505 people fall ill from the novel coronavirus.

The 'Empowering a Healthy Georgia' order is renewed through Nov. 30 but does not go into effect until Nov. 16. The 51-page guidelines includes social distancing, sheltering in place, and restaurant operation provisions along with several others that the public has become all too familiar with throughout the coronavirus pandemic.