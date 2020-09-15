ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's governor has again renewed COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Gatherings of more than 50 people has yet to get the green light in Georgia, however a framework for visitation at long-term facilities shows a path to loosening restrictions.

On Tuesday, Kemp renewed the 'Empowering a Healthy Georgia' order through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. The 51-page guidelines includes social distancing, sheltering in place, and restaurant operation provisions along with several others that the public has become all too familiar with throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is an administrative order through the Department of Public Health that may provide hope for families who have been unable to visit loved ones in nursing homes. Throughout the pandemic, Georgia has recorded outbreaks of the virus among one of its most vulnerable populations -- those who are cared for in facilities.

Despite having a framework in place, visitation is reliant on the facility's staffing, ability to keep residents safe, screening and testing capabilities as well as the county's current COVID-19 positivity rate.

Phase I

Visitation is prohibited except for end-of-life circumstances and outdoor window visits

Phase II

Outdoor visitation may resume IF there is no COVID-19 outbreak in the facility, 28 days has passed since the last confirmed or suspected case of the virus (or other outbreak) and the county has a positivity rate of less than 10 percent.

Phase III

Limited visitation (preferably outdoors) is permitted IF it has been 28 days since the last confirmed or suspected coronavirus case and the county has less than 5 percent positivity

Visits will be by appointment or coordinated by the facility as staffing permits

Visits are limited to a designated area, and a restriction may be placed on the number of visits allowed per resident each week

The order signed by DPH State Health Officer Kathleen Toomey went into effect Sept. 15.

"I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to adopt guidance for long-term care facilities, which for the purposes of this order includes intermediate care facilities, personal care homes, and skilled nursing facilities ...," wrote Toomey in the 23-page order.