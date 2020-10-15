ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Since the March onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia's governor has renewed the Public Health State of Emergency seven times.
The latest renewal occurred September 30 and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on November 9, just days after the general election. However, on Thursday Governor Brian Kemp again renewed the state's COVID-19 guidelines through 11:59 p.m. on Halloween.
As of October 15 the state has amassed a total of 336,241 confirmed cases and 7,492 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.