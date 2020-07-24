ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the second time this month, Governor Brian Kemp has renewed his State of Emergency Executive Order that was first issued on July 6.
The most recent renewal was issued July 24; it extends the emergency declaration order through August 10. Gov. Kemp first issued the order "due to the unlawful assemblage and violence taking place in the state of Georgia."
Some of those violent acts included numerous shootings around the city of Atlanta during the 4th of July weekend. That weekend also resulted in a number of deaths, including 8-year-old Secoriea Turner who was killed near the torched Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta officer.
The order's first renewal took place on July 13. During that time the governor also approved up to 1,000 National Guard troops to protect state property and maintain peace throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.