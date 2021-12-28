ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gov. Kemp says he will not be implementing any measure that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated and the masked from the unmasked despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Kemp, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, says he will continue to urge Georgians to talk with their doctors about the benefits of getting the vaccine or receiving their booster shot and trusts the residents of Georgia to do what is right for them.
As of Dec. 27, 60% (6,243,133) of all Georgians have had at least one dose of vaccine and 53% (5,493,230) are considered fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,657,846 additional/booster doses (to 15% of the Georgia population and 29% of those fully vaccinated) have been administered.
For GA residents 60 years of age and older, 1,717,700 have had at least one dose of vaccine (86%), 1,621,848 are fully vaccinated (81%), and among those fully vaccinated, 836,431 have had a booster/additional dose (52%).
132,784 vaccine doses have been given to children aged 5-11 (14% of population 5-11) and 79,725 (8% of total population 5-11) are fully vaccinated. Also, 298,874 adolescents between 12-16 years old have had at least one dose (about 41% of this population) and 265,443 are fully vaccinated (about 36% of this population).
The Georgia Department of Public Health (GaDPH) is actively working to increase testing capabilities and the number of PCR tests administered statewide increased by 31% over the last 7 days.
Up to 2,500 Georgia Guard troops have been authorized to be deployed for COVID-19 needs, according to the governor. In the coming days Georgia Department of Community Health (GaDCH) will be accessing needs and handing out assignments to the most high-need areas – like testing sites and hospitals.
