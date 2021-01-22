Governor Brian Kemp responded on Twitter to claims by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that Georgia National Guard troops in D.C. had been "forced to sleep in the parking garage last night."
Rep. Greene cited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "abusive leadership" in her post asking that all Georgia National Guard troops be sent home immediately.
Governor Kemp responded to Rep. Greene's accusations, stating that he had spoken to the Adjutant General of Georgia Thursday night to confirm that this alleged situation had not occurred. He then went on to note that many troops were already on their way, sending words of gratitude for their service.
I spoke to @TAGofGA last night and this did not happen to any @GeorgiaGuard troops. Many are already on their way home. We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women in the National Guard who answered the call here in Georgia and in DC this week! https://t.co/lVaOlSYHfb— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 22, 2021
