ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is standing firm on allowing businesses begin to reopen starting April 24 despite President Donald Trump's disapproval.
During Wednesday's daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, President Trump said he felt it's too soon for the reopening of businesses that require close contact such as salons, barbers and tattoo parlors.
"I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia," said President Trump.
Phase I of President's Trump plan to reopen states in part:
- Continue to encourage, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
- If possible, return to work in phases.
- Close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, or enforce strict social distancing protocols.
- Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.
- Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population.
- Large venues (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under strict physical distancing protocols.
- Gyms can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Bars should remain closed
"They're incredible people. I love those people. They're great," the president said, referring to customers of salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors. "He (Kemp) must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he's doing."
Beginning on Monday, theaters and restaurants will be allowed to open.
Gov. Kemp posted a response on Twitter Wednesday evening.
"Earlier today, I discussed Georgia's plan to reopen shuttered businesses for limited operations with @POTUS. I appreciate his bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward. Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians. Just like the thousands of businesses currently operating throughout Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers."
Just like the thousands of businesses currently operating throughout Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers. (3/3) #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 22, 2020
Earlier this week, Gov. Kemp's decision prompted a harsh reaction from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
"I’m perplexed that we have opened up in this way. And again, I can’t stress enough, I work very well with our governor, and I look forward to having a better understanding of what his reasoning is,” said Mayor Bottoms after learning of Gov. Kemp's decision. "But as I look at the data and as I talk with our public health officials, I don’t see that it’s based on anything that’s logical."
White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed in on the controversial spring into action being taken in Georgia.
“You know, if I were advising the governor I would tell him that he should be careful, and I would advise him not to just turn the switch on and go. Because there is a danger of a rebound. But going ahead and leap frogging into phases you should not be, I would advise him not to do that," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
By Wednesday evening Georgia had 21,102 confirmed coronavirus cases and 846 deaths.
One Georgia woman is planning to protest Kemp's decision with a drive-by rally in front of his mansion Friday.
"Just honk and have our signs visible so that people will see there are people who are opposed to this. There are people who aren’t ready to open Georgia under unsafe conditions," said Isabella Ess.
Kemp indicated his constituents have learned how to social distance and said the state's ability to regain some economic strength will require business owners to follow his lead.
“We are on track to meet the criteria for phase one."
Some businesses choosing to open will have to abide by protocols that include the following:
- Screening workers for fever and respiratory illness
- Enhancing workplace sanitation
- Wearing gloves and mask if appropriate
- Separating work spaces by at least 6 ft.
- Teleworking where at all possible
- Implement staggered shifts
Meanwhile, Gov. Kemp's statewide shelter in place order is to remain in effect until April 30.
