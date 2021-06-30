Gov. Kemp’s July 4th warning: “Drive sober or get pulled over”

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined the heads of state law enforcement agencies Wednesday on a statewide fly-around, warning Independence Day partygoers that officers have a zero tolerance for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
For some law enforcement officers, it’s personal.
Ten months ago, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources lost one of their own, Capt. Stan Elrod, 49, in a DUI accident.
“Stan was greatly involved in his community,” said Col. Thomas Barnard. “He was actually jogging down the road when this individual who was under the influence hit and killed him.”
Barnard’s agency will be out in full force patrolling Georgia waterways during the Fourth of July weekend, looking for boaters who are driving under the influence.
“The bottom line is this,” said Kemp during the group’s first stop in Atlanta. “All DUI and BUI deaths are completely preventable.”
Agencies warn they’ll be looking for drivers who are speeding, distracted, driving recklessly, and driving while drunk.
“It falls back to a decision, right? If you’ve had too much to drink, you can call someone to come get you or whatever the case may be,” said Barnard. “Find an Uber or find another way. Don’t make that decision to drive.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.