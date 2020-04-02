ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “This order is a common sense measured step forward to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Governor Brian Kemp of his Executive Order mandating Georgians shelter-in-place.
The order is set to go into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 3 and expires April 13th. The order states that businesses, organizations, and governments can have no more than 10 people inside at any given time. In addition, those 10 people must sit or stand at least 6 feet away from each other.
Restaurants in the state must close dining areas and operate solely on a takeout basis, while other business including but not limited to gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live performance venues, business licensed to preform massage therapy, and bars are closed to the public.
Businesses that promote large gatherings of people or close quarters are especially targeted by the Order, “because it is difficult to use social distancing in these establishments," Kemp said.
Family members are not required to keep 6 feet from each other; however they are restricted to essential travel only. That includes grocery shopping, heading to essential jobs, and exercising.
Even visitors are ordered to abide by the statewide mandate, with Kemp outlining that non-residents are allowed in homes, but are limited to people providing medical care, support staff, and those delivering necessary supplies, including food.
Visitors are also allowed during end-of-life circumstances.
