As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia has confirmed 380,190 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The rise in cases has also contributed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force putting the state back in the red zone, which means there are more than 101 cases per 100,000 people.
“We can deal with small bumps. That’s what we’ve designed our system to do," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We just don’t need to be flaring up like some parts of the country are right now," he added.
Atlanta Public Schools is now listing Covid-19 case numbers on-line along with information from the Department of Public Health including on the case rate category and trend status. CBS46 asked Governor Kemp about the state's increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations this week.
“I had a call with the Metro-Atlanta CEO. None of them are concerned," said the Governor. "They've got everything under control. We’re talking to them about PPE, therapeutics, vaccine distribution, so we continue to work on all of that, so we’re in a really good spot.”
