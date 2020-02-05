ATLANTA (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp announced he would like to reduce high-stakes K-12 testing Georgia.
The proposed legislation will remove five of the seven assessments that are now above federal requirements.
Also, it will allow high schools to have flexibility on the timing of the high school writing assessment and make changes to shorten the length of the Georgia Milestones.
“Too often, our educators – who are literally on the front lines of serving the next generation – feel like they’re not heard,” said Governor Kemp.
With the introduction of this legislation, our message is clear: we hear you, and we have your back.
By reducing high-stakes testing, we will remove heavy burdens in the classroom for our teachers and students.”
Additionally, the bill will move change the testing window within the last 25 school days or last give weeks of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.