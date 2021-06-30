ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Wednesday in an effort to continue pushing Georgia's economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the two orders, 06.30.21.01 and 06.30.21.02, were provisions to extend various state rule suspensions as well.
"Effective midnight tonight, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end in the state of Georgia," said Governor Kemp. "From the beginning of our fight against this deadly enemy, my office has worked alongside countless hardworking Georgians in the public and private sector to implement a measured approach to protecting both lives and livelihoods. The public health state of emergency was absolutely vital to those efforts, and I thank the General Assembly for the trust they placed in my office last spring.
The executive order focused on economic recovery aimed to allow the state to work to better respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, among them supply chain and healthcare infrastructure impacts. The second order, regarding rule suspensions, would see a continuation a regulatory provisions from the public health state of emergency into a new state of emergency, which would include provisions for medical professional licensure, unemployment insurance, remote notarization, emergency management designations for medical provider sand facilities, remote grand jury proceedings, and continued vaccine administration.
Governor Kemp continued, "with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths at all time lows - and vaccinations on the rise - Georgians are getting back to normal. These new executive orders will enable the state to make that transition as easy as possible for our healthcare infrastructure, our job creators and the supply chains they rely on, and Georgians getting back in the workforce. The people of our state have shown their resilience over the last 16 months, and I am truly grateful to them for the sacrifices they made each and every day to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow Georgians. Now, we must commit to working together to ensure Georgia's best and brightest days are ahead."
