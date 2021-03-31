Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed three executive orders Wednesday in response to the state's ongoing battle against COVID-19.
The first executive order calls for the Public Health State of Emergency to be extended through April 30.
The second extends the current COVID-19 guidance in Georgia to April 7, while adding provisions for state agency employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations without using sick or annual leave time.
The third order, effective beginning on April 8, will roll back many of the current COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place throughout the pandemic.
Below are additional details on the three executive orders:
Executive Order 03.31.21.01
▪ Extends Georgia's Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021
▪ Extends Georgia's Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021
Executive Order 03.31.21.02
▪ Extends current COVID-19 guidance through April 7, 2021
▪ Provides a mechanism for allowing state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without using sick leave or annual leave
▪ Extends current COVID-19 guidance through April 7, 2021
▪ Provides a mechanism for allowing state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without using sick leave or annual leave
Executive Order 03.31.21.03
▪ Will become effective April 8 through April 30, 2021
▪ Eliminates the Gatherings ban
▪ Eliminates Shelter-in-Place requirements
▪ Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining
▪ Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)
▪ Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the Executive Order provisions
▪ Will become effective April 8 through April 30, 2021
▪ Eliminates the Gatherings ban
▪ Eliminates Shelter-in-Place requirements
▪ Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining
▪ Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)
▪ Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the Executive Order provisions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.