Governor Brian Kemp on Monday signed the state’s amended 2021 state budget.
The more than $26.5 billion plan includes, “no new cuts to state agencies, no furloughs, no layoffs, and no new taxes to pay for it all,” Kemp announced at a budget signing event inside the State Capitol Monday afternoon.
The budget slots more than $610 million for k-12 education, reaffirming Kemp’s priority on education and educators.
The budget is created for “fully funding enrollment growth, and holding individual schools harmless in the current fiscal year for any interruptions in enrollment in the school year,” Kemp stated.
Beyond education, the plan includes a one-time $1,000 bonus for state employees who earn less than $80,000 a year, $20 million to expand rural broadband, $1 million for tourism marketing, and nearly $300,000 for hospitals and healthcare workers.
“This balanced budget funds our priorities and sets our state on a clear path to a strong recovery in the coming months,” Kemp stated.
The budget includes other funding for transportation, public safety, and natural resources. The funding packet has drawn criticism for not adding state funding for the department of labor which has been strained under the pandemic due to massive job loss.
