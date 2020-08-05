ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Wednesday Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 838, which provides peace officers the right to bring a civil lawsuit against any person or group for abridgment of the officer's civil rights, into law.
“House Bill 838 is a step forward as we work to protect those who are risking their lives to protect us. While some vilify, target, and attack our men and women in uniform for personal or political gain, this legislation is a clear reminder that Georgia is a state that unapologetically backs the blue," said Kemp in a statement.
In early July, the bill was met with criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia (ACLU), the NAACP and Fair Fight Action. The organizations argued the bill makes police a protected group during a time of civil unrest.
“I think at a time when Georgians are demanding accountability for the police that this is the wrong course of action,” said ACLU Political Director Christopher Bruce to CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy.
In part, the bill states:
"A person commits the offense of bias motivated intimidation when such person maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate, harass, or terrorize another person because of that person's actual or perceived employment as a first responder:
- Causes death or serious bodily harm to another person; or
- Causes damage to or destroys any real or personal property of a person because of actual or perceived employment as a first responder without permission and the amount of the damage exceeds $500.00 or the value of the property destroyed exceeds $500.00."
Those found in violation can be sentenced to 1-5 years in prison, as well as fined up to $5,000.
