ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several healthcare bills were signed into law Thursday by Governor Brian Kemp, including a bill aimed at lowering the state's maternal mortality rate.
Georgia is among several states with a mortality rate that surpasses 20 percent, and when data is broken down by race, the numbers show giving birth in the peach state can be more deadly than any other.
With the signing of HB 1114 mothers will now receive six months of postpartum care through Medicaid, which also includes lactation consultations.
"This is an historic step forward for Georgia when it comes to healthcare, and frankly, it couldn't come at a better time - as our state and country face the greatest public health challenge we have seen in the 21st Century," said Governor Kemp. "When we began 2020, none of us could have predicted that we would face a pandemic and grapple with unprecedented threats to the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians."
Other bills signed include HB 888 which protects patients from surprise billing, while also resolving payment issues between insurers and out-of-network providers.
