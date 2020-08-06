ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A bill designed to ensure MUST Ministries is able to provide sandwiches for at-risk children when schools are closed has been signed by Governor Brian Kemp.
MUST Ministries, an organization founded by Rev. Wayne Williams, helps provide meals and groceries for Smyrna, Marietta, Canton and Cherokee communities. In 1995 MUST launched its summer lunch program that kept thousands of children, and their families, fed when they needed it most.
Senate HB 345, dubbed the Save Our Sandwiches Bill, was developed last year when state law halted the organization from providing food to nearly 7,000 children across seven counties for a 10-week span. As a result, MUST raised more than $250,000 to continue providing sandwiches.
“Sadly, the news came to us right before the summer started and we had little time to reorganize our plan and raise the money. To be honest, it was a nightmare for our team, but we couldn’t walk away from our youngest hungry clients,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, Pres. and CEO. “Fortunately, our donors, the media, our legislators and really the whole community rallied behind us and started working to change the law and help us get through this trying time.”
At the brink of the bill being passed through the legislature the coronavirus pandemic struck, again forcing MUST to find ways to provide meals for children.
“We thought last year was difficult, but it was only a warm-up for 2020,“ Reighard said. “The good news is that the legislature came back in session and soundly put the bill through. Next year we can accept sandwiches from churches, businesses and other groups that have kitchens. The only change is that we can no longer accept sandwiches made in homes.”
Gov. Kemp signed the bill into law on Wednesday.
