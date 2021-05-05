ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Restaurant and bar customers on the Atlanta Beltline are raising a glass to a menu item coming to restaurants across the state: cocktails to-go.
Governor Kemp signed the bill allowing mixed drinks to be carried home with a to-go entrée order.
“I like to get food to-go, and I’m going to feel real good about taking my specialty cocktail home, because we can’t make specialty cocktails at home unless you want to be on google and trying to get a million ingredients,” said dining patron Ebony Love. “I think it’s great,” she added.
The mixed drinks can have up to three ounces of alcohol, but must be packaged with no openings for a straw. They also have to be stowed in your vehicle’s trunk or glove box until you get home.
The idea originated as a way to help support struggling restaurants in the pandemic. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Matt Brass.
“It’s finally something good coming out of the pandemic and it’s a special day. It’s Cinco de Mayo,” said Ebony Love.
A local mixologist who goes by Edward says as long as proper safeguards are in place, he’ll toast to this change.
“This way I think it keeps restaurants afloat because they lose a lot of money cause you still are doing the social distancing, six feet. I know some people are going back to 100%, but it does help keep the money coming in for the restaurant itself,” he stated.
The changes are set to take effect July 1.
