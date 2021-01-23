As the state wait for its next shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, Governor Brian Kemp is implementing a plan to allow more medical professionals the authority to administer the vaccine.
Governor Kemp signed an executive order on Friday that will permit all medically trained professionals including Licensed Professional Nurses (LPN), Medical Assistants (MA), and Physician Assistants (PA) to administer the vaccine, while being supervised remotely upon completing a required training.
The order will also allow registered professional nurses who have a license that has lapsed or expired in the last five years to apply for a temporary permit to administer the vaccine.
“My administration is committed to getting the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine into as many arms as possible," said Governor Kemp. "While we await increased supply from the federal government, we will keep working to accomplish this goal with the help of our trained medical professionals.
This Executive Order will allow more of our frontline medical personnel to do their jobs. Thank you to all of our healthcare heroes, including LPNs, MAs, and PAs who are essential to our mission of keeping Georgians safe and healthy.”
Previously, Governor Kemp has also signed Executive Orders allowing dentists, pharmacists, EMTs, and others to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
