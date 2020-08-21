ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a statement after signing the Heritage Action Police Pledge Friday.
The pledge states that a lawful society, free from mob rule and violent insurrection, is not possible without Law Enforcement.
In a statement released to CBS46 News, Governor Kemp said:
"As widespread violence rips through the streets of our nation, it is absolutely critical that elected officials stand against the 'Defund the Police' movement and support our hardworking men and women in uniform. These brave individuals have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting their fellow citizens, and as I sign this pledge, it should be clear - in no uncertain terms - that Georgia is a state that proudly Backs the Blue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.