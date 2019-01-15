Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It didn’t take long for new name plates to be installed at the Office of the Governor. And it didn’t take long for freshly sworn-in Gov. Brian Kemp to get to work.
After Kemp fulfilled his constitutional requirement to inspect the troops, he got busy behind the scenes, signing three executive orders.
The first establishes a code of ethics, expanding the current one by banning executive branch employees from accepting most gifts.
Kemp also signed an executive order that overhauls sexual harassment training for all state employees.
He then signed an order to establish the Georgians First Commission to identify regulations that negatively or unnecessarily impact small businesses.
Kemp will present his proposed budget to state lawmakers during Thursday’s State-of-the-State address. On Thursday evening, he’ll be honored at an inaugural gala.
