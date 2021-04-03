Gov. Kemp speaks out after MLB decides to pull All-Star Game from Ga.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference in Atlanta Saturday afternoon following Major League Baseball's decision to pull out of their All-Star and draft game, which was set to take place in Atlanta.
The league’s decision to pull out is a costly one for Georgia and affects economic growth and job opportunities.
"Yesterday's major league baseball caved to fear and lies for liberal activists. They ignored the facts of our new election integrity law or the consequences of their decision on our local community.” Said Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp. “In the middle of a pandemic, major league baseball put the wishes of Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden ahead of the economic wellbeing of hard-working Georgians who were counting on the All-Star games for a paycheck.”
MLB's decision to sever ties comes in response to the controversial new voting law SB 202 in the state of Georgia, which critics say would make it harder to vote.
The governor later went on to compare voting laws between Georgia, New York, and even President Biden’s home state of Delaware, suggesting it was easier to vote in the state of Georgia than any of these states.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, told CNN that MLB's decision "is really probably the first of many boycotts of our state to come."
Last week we've seen backlash towards the law as other mainstream companies such as Delta have pushed back on the bill.
“Major league baseball, Coca-Cola, and Delta may be scared of Stacey Abrams, President Biden, and the left but I am not and we are not.” says Governor Brian Kemp.
