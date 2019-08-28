ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Hurricane Dorian heads towards the east coast, state officials are discussing how they plan to keep Georgian’s safe.
The big question is how will Georgia be affected by Hurricane Dorian, well state officials say they're ready for anything.
“If you plan on traveling to the coast or to Florida this long weekend please keep a very close eye on the weather,” Governor Brian Kemp said.
Wednesday Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a category one hurricane before hitting Puerto Rico. Forecast have the hurricane heading toward the east coast next as it grows to a major hurricane.
“Over the next 24 hours we hope to have a clearer picture of Dorian's trajectory,” Kemp explained.
On Wednesday, Governor Kemp held a press conference with several state officials to discuss the planning of emergency preparations.
“We are reaching out to the local governments to touch base to see what their needs and what their concerns are,” Georgia’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson said.
Kemp told CBS46 News an important part of that planning are evacuation measures.
“Those discussions also include how we will manage vulnerable populations, including the elderly hospital populations, the homeless, and inmates,” Kemp explained.
Officials will also be monitoring fuel supplies in the coming days. Plans for a commander center are also in place.
“We feel that it is prudent that we stand up the State Emergency Operation center at noon tomorrow [Aug. 29th]. Friday morning we will actually have a FEMA incident management team in place with us,” Bryson explained.
For those living in coastal area’s, Kemp had this warning, “Protect your belongings protect your home and make sure that you’re ready to move very quickly in the next 24 hours or so,” Kemp said.
