ATLANTA (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced the state of Georgia has set a record in exports and global trade.
According to a press release from Governor Kemp, the state of Georgia tallied $41.2 billion in exports and $143.3 billion in overall international trade.
The previous record was set in 2018.
Even as overall U.S. exports slightly contracted, Georgia’s total trade value has nearly doubled in the past ten years, Kemp reported.
“This exciting news for Georgia exports affirms what we know to be true: you can truly make anything and send it anywhere in the world from right here in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp.
“Our state’s top-notch logistics network and services are customized across all industry sectors and regions, and hardworking Georgians continue to create products in demand across the globe."
The top five customers for Georgia products were Canada, Mexico, China, and Singapore, the governor’s office wrote.
Ten percent of Georgia’s exports – more than $4.2 billion – came from Georgia’s agriculture industry. Poultry, cotton, and peanuts remain top sellers.
For a full summary of the 2019 trade report, please check https://bit.ly/31KRVVe
