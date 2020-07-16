ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that he and Attorney General Chris Carr have filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and City Council.

The filing was announced on the heels of Gov. Kemp issuing an executive order that suspended all city and county mask mandates; this includes a mask mandate issued by Mayor Bottoms.

Throughout the pandemic the two Georgia political figures have clashed on the state's handing of the current health crisis, including its time frame for reopening, and safety guidelines that have made masks in public places optional. With competing orders on the state and local level, the governor says the lawsuit is for the benefit of Georgia's business owners trying to stay afloat.

“This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times. These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth," said Kemp. "Just like sending in the Georgia National Guard to protect those living in our capital city from crime and violence, I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. We will fight to stop these reckless actions and put people over pandemic politics.”