Gov. Kemp suspends Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill amid indictment

CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he has suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill amid indictment.
Hill was indicted in April on federal charges for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the county's jail. The panel reviewed the indictment and determined that it affected Hill's ability to do his job.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
